Ukrainian Drone Blows Up Buildings in Moscow, Explosion on Video

Play video content

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine is taking the fight in the ongoing war to Russia's doorstep -- and now, it appears like that's manifesting ... in the nation's capital, no less.

A viral video shows an explosion that went down in Moscow Sunday -- right in the heart of the financial district, it seems -- and it's pretty wild to see. You hear a woman who's filming, and she's got her camera aimed at a bunch of skyscrapers off in the not-too-far distance.

Babe wake up, drones are attacking Moscow and I need more popcorn pic.twitter.com/yJVB4joIT8 — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) July 30, 2023 @saintjavelin

Suddenly, you see a massive ball of fire erupt near one of those buildings ... and it absolutely shocks the bystanders, who start to scream in a panic ... and even cry.

The Russian Defense Ministry is saying this was actually a Ukrainian drone ... and it was apparently just one of three that they say they took down before they could make impact. In this instance, RDM says the drone blew up near skyscrapers that housed government offices.

Footage showing the 2nd Building in the Russian Capital of Moscow which was Struck this morning by a Ukrainian “Kamikaze” Attack Drone with this Building appearing to have suffering much more Significant Damage than the “IQ-Quarter” Mixed-Used Center. pic.twitter.com/9hoXnRqlzQ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2023 @sentdefender

The Russian government also says there were no injuries or casualties here ... only minor damage to the façade of the two buildings. Still, people on the ground are reeling from this. BTW, this is the second reported attack on Russian soil in a week ... so they're escalating.

During a Sunday address, Zelensky is quoted as having said ... "Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield. Today is the 522nd day of the so-called 'special military operation,' which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger. Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process."