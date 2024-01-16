Jennifer Coolidge Has Big Plans for Emmy And Worries About Foot Fetish Community

Play video content TMZ.com

Jennifer Coolidge has big plans for the Emmy she won Monday night ... she's already found a place for it which will allow her to navigate around traffic jams ... we will explain.

Jennifer was leaving the Peacock Theater in DTLA when our photog asked where she will put the award she won for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Turns out the Emmy's gonna be riding shotgun with her. God help the cop who pulls her over for driving in the carpool lane!!!

Something else JC reveals ... she's not wearing shoes, but she's afraid doing a little show and tell will bring out the foot fetish folks.

Of course, we asked about returning to "White Lotus." Check out her answer, which just breaks our hearts.