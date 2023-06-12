Jennifer Coolidge Gets Police Escort To Dinner In Australia, Poses With Officers

Jennifer Coolidge has hit a brand new milestone in her career ... pullin' up to dinner down under with a little help from the Five-O.

"The White Lotus" star arrived in style at Aria Restaurant in Sydney Sunday night, getting a police escort from a couple of cops from New South Wales to the harborside spot.

The police officers even asked for a pic with Jennifer before she stepped inside to get some grub -- and we're sure she made hunks' night standin' next to her.

FYI, Jennifer's in town for Vivid Sydney, an annual festival of arts, music, and more ... she headlined a sit-down conversation with 'White Lotus' creator Mike White Saturday night.

While chatting about the highly-acclaimed series, Mike teased some plans to take the show to Australia -- telling folks his goal is to tackle every continent, adding there's a "huge wealth of talent" on the massive island.