Jennifer Coolidge Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Actress and Gives Tearful Speech

Play video content Youtube / Netflix

Jennifer Coolidge gave a tearful speech accepting SAG's Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor award for "White Lotus," confessing a lie her otherwise honest father once told was the inspiration for her career.

JC is collecting more hardware than ACE this year, and each time she wins she gives a memorable speech, and this was no exception.

The 61-year-old explained how her parents were honest to a fault ... she was sobbing so hard, it was hard to know where the story was going. But she explained her dad told a lie that proved to be life-changing for her.

It was simple ... telling the school principal she was ill when she was not. The purpose ... her dad wanted Jen to experience the Charlie Chaplin film festival, and, as she said, "I swear to God, seeing Charlie Chaplin for the first time, and having that experience - it's my love of film, it's my love of actors, all of that came from my first grade."