Jennifer Coolidge's Hilarious, Profanity-Laced Acceptance Speech at Golden Globes

Jennifer Coolidge was very thankful to win a Golden Globe Tuesday night -- so much so, in fact, that she drops a few F-bombs and some other fun words to get her point across.

The actress got onstage to accept her statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Tanya in Season 2 of "The White Lotus" ... and it seems she was the crowd favorite to win, because it sounded like folks in the audience were really happy.

Ditto for JC, who immediately got some laughs after putting the Globe down on the ground ... and then going on a profanity-laced spiel that went left, right and everywhere in between.

At the core of her speech, Jennifer made it clear that she was very grateful to have been given a second lease on life when it comes to her career -- because, for a long time, she says she felt like her time in Hollywood had fizzled out ... only to see it get revived.

You could tell how much the win meant for her ... and it's well-deserved. Her portrayal as Tanya has been a hit on 'WL' for two seasons now, and she's very much been the talk of the town when it comes to awards season. That's how much people loved her character.

Jen ended with a heap of praise on 'White Lotus' creator Mike White ... and a few more expletives for good measure. The music started to play her off, and she got a big applause.