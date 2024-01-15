Emmy Awards Return After Hollywood Strikes, Celebs Arrive For Show
2024 Emmys Celebs Arriving For Award Show ... Kourtney & Travis, Selena!!!
1/15/2024 4:43 PM PT
The biggest night in television is back ... the Emmy Awards are getting started and celebs are showing up to the show looking their best.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is going down right now at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ... and some of the biggest names in Hollywood are in the house.
Selena Gomez is turning heads, and Kourtney Kardashian is making out with Travis Barker for the cameras.
"The White Lotus" is up for some awards, which means we get to see fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge strutting her stuff.
Check out the gallery ... we've also got looks at Issa Rae, Donald Glover, Jon Hamm, Jenna Ortega, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Puth, Jason Segel, Matty Matheson, Adam Brody, Laverne Cox, Bill Hader and Ken Jeong.
The list goes on ... Ali Wong, Priscilla Presley, Katherine Heigl and Dylan McDermott ... plus this year's host, Anthony Anderson.
You may recall ... the Primetime Emmys were originally supposed to happen back in September, but the award show was delayed because of last year's actors' strike in Hollywood. The strikes are over and now it's time for award season.
The ceremony is airing live on FOX at 8 PM ET ... and there's sure to be some fun and memorable moments.