Emmy Awards Return After Hollywood Strikes, Celebs Arrive For Show

The biggest night in television is back ... the Emmy Awards are getting started and celebs are showing up to the show looking their best.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is going down right now at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ... and some of the biggest names in Hollywood are in the house.

Selena Gomez is turning heads, and Kourtney Kardashian is making out with Travis Barker for the cameras.

"The White Lotus" is up for some awards, which means we get to see fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge strutting her stuff.

The list goes on ... Ali Wong, Priscilla Presley, Katherine Heigl and Dylan McDermott ... plus this year's host, Anthony Anderson.

You may recall ... the Primetime Emmys were originally supposed to happen back in September, but the award show was delayed because of last year's actors' strike in Hollywood. The strikes are over and now it's time for award season.