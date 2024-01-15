Fantasia Mocks Bagged Pizza Dinner Served at Critics Choice Awards

Play video content Insta / @oprahdaily

Fantasia is just one of several people calling out the grub at the Critics Choice Awards -- 'cause the bagged pizza they dished out just wasn't cutting it for hungry celebs.

Here's the deal ... the food that was handed out at Sunday night's show included slices that were bagged, and prepped to be served on an individual basis. When the pizza was handed out at Fantasia's table ... cameras caught her less-than-pleased reaction.

Check it out ... as the wait staff was handing out the pizza to her "Color Purple" costars, Fantasia looked right at the photog and asked ... "Where's the lamb chops???"

You can see Taraji P. Henson and some others start to chow down right away ... but Oprah herself holds off, saying she doesn't wanna ruin her lipstick. From the looks of it, an extra box of snacks was also handed out to those in the room ... with fruits and whatnot inside.

Now, while Fantasia and co. might've been poking fun at the menu ... others were a little more straightforward in their criticism of the food, including film producer Jen D'Angelo. She posted photos of the pizza, calling it "absolutely revolting" and "3D printed."

Even Paul Giamatti remarked about the food during his acceptance speech, saying ... "Serious guys, I need that endorsement. So let’s all just pray for me,” Giamatti continued. “Everybody get their pizza in a bag, by the way? I think that’d be a good endorsement. Paul Giamatti for pizza in a bag."

For the record, Baja Fresh and Cold Stone were the official food vendors for this thing -- but it appears their chow was served either before or after the show ... and not inside the venue itself. Baja and CS aren't known for pizza, so it's unclear who baked the pies.