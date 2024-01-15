Ariana DeBose Responds to Critics Choice Jab About Thinking She Can Sing

Play video content The CW

Ariana DeBose got lumped in with actors who became songbirds in their movies this past year -- a joke cracked at the Critics Choice Awards ... which she didn't appreciate one bit.

The Oscar winner was on hand Sunday night at the latest award show in Santa Monica -- where she was up for a statuette in the Best Song category for her tune in Disney's "Wish" ... alongside others in films like "Barbie," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Rustin."

Before they announced the winners, presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos made a crack about some of the stars in the group ... labeling them "actors who think that they're singers," name-dropping Ryan Gosling, Jack Black and, surprisingly, Ariana herself.

The camera cut to her face right at that moment, and she looked fairly confused/insulted.

Welp, as it turns out ... that's exactly how she felt inside -- 'cause she later took to IG to express the sentiment that we all saw on her face ... writing, "I Didn't Find It Funny Lol."

While you could argue the crack was in good fun, fans jumped to her defense to point out it was technically inaccurate -- 'cause ADB most certainly *can* sing ... and does so flawlessly. Not only has she received accolades for her musical performances on camera, but she's a star on Broadway as well -- so to compare to the likes of JB and Gosling does seem off.