2024 Critics Choice Awards Full of Smiles and Selfies Behind the Scenes

The Critics Choice Awards kicked off a couple hours ago, and we've got all the best shots from inside the venue for your viewing pleasure.

Check out every smile and selfie from inside the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport where the biggest names in movies and TV came together to celebrate the past year in film.

Just a few of the stars we caught grinning and taking pics ... Margot Robbie, Nicholas Braun, Charlotte Stoudt, Mimi Leder, Jennifer Aniston, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Kristin Hahn, Tom Holland, Billie Eilish, Oprah, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore and Jesse Plemmons.

Simu Liu gets his own shout-out here because he went beyond smiling straight to howling with laughter while Bill Hader smiled alongside him. Bill's lady love Ali Wong was at the event as well.

"Abbott Elementary" stars Quinta Brunson and Janelle James looked happy to be at the event too ... not surprising since they're each up for individual acting awards for the show, the second year in a row they've received nods. Good luck, ladies!