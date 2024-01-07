Golden Globes 2024 Was All Smiles & High Fashion Behind the Scenes

The Golden Globes are underway, and while you're seeing what CBS wants to show you on TV ... there's a heck of a lot going on behind the scenes, which you can see right here.

All the stars are cheesin' and posing together for very happy pics at their tables as they mingle around the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton -- and by the looks of it everybody's pretty freaking happy, with celebs grinning from ear to ear.

Some of the stars who are smiling bright on the floor ... Taylor Swift, Allison Hsu, Matty Matheson, Simu Liu, Thierry Frémaux, Harrison Ford, Lee Sung Jin and Steven Yeun -- to name a few.

More pearly whites on display came from Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie ... who were kinda twinning with their pink/red dresses.

Hailee Steinfeld kept things chic with a classic ball gown ... and Andrew Scott, Raul Domingo, Colman Domingo, Bryn Mooser and Natasha Lyonne were palling around down there too.

Safe to say, it's a feel-good night and the awards are just gonna keep coming.