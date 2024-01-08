Taylor Swift Shoots Icy Look at Jo Koy After NFL Joke at Golden Globes

Play video content CBS

Taylor Swift turned into the ice queen at the 2024 Golden Globes after host Jo Koy cracked a joke about her attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games.

The pop icon was sitting at her table listening to Koy's opening monologue at the star-studded event Sunday night when the short, but uncomfortable moment occurred on video.

Check it out ... Joe was rattling off his monologue onstage when he suddenly pivoted to a wisecrack about Taylor, saying, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL -- on the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots to Taylor Swift."

Taylor then flashed on the TV screen, staring daggers back at Joe as she pursed her lips and took a sip of her drink. Fair to say Taylor was not amused in the least.

Luckily for Joe no further action was taken by Taylor ... that we know of!!!

Of course, Joe was just poking a little fun at Taylor for religiously attending Travis' football games to cheer him on as the TV cameras constantly pan to her in the VIP sections. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating Taylor for a while now – and the two seem to be in love.

Meanwhile, Taylor wasn't the only celeb to have their feathers ruffled by Joe at the Globes last night. Joe threw a barb at "Barbie," which landed flat with the film's star, Ryan Gosling.

Joe also made a crack about Gosling's costar, Margot Robbie, but his joke fizzled, prompting him to say he didn't write it.