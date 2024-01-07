Stars Arrive Dressed to Impress for Return of Golden Globes on New Network

It's awards season again, and that means the Golden Globes are back to kick off the campaign -- only this time it's on a new network ... but still drawing all the big names.

The stars are just now arriving at the Beverly Hilton in L.A., and they're doing their usual thing -- walking up the carpet, stopping in front of cameras and showing their fancy duds ahead of the broadcast itself. And yes, it's a who's-who of talent in 2024.

Some of the splashiest names are taking their sweet time, but there's still a crap ton of celebs who've shown up so far -- including ... Helen Mirren, Heidi Klum, Wilmer Valderama, Jo Koy (who's playing host) Jeannie Mai, Selena Gomez, Tyler James Williams and others.

Of course, other stars expected to show face ... Robert Downey Jr., Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Jeffrey Wright, Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, Carey Mulligan, Fantasia Barrino, Joaquin Phoenix, Nicolas Cage, Timothee Chalamet, Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike, Jodie Foster and more.

Oh, and Taylor Swift is expected to touch down as well at some point -- like we said, anyone who's anyone is gonna be there tonight ... and they're doing it on none other than CBS.

NBC dropped the Globes after last year's show -- this following a lot of controversy about diversity (or a lack thereof) in the years prior from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ... which, BTW, was completely disbanded and disassociated with this year's award show.

Now, the Globes are being handled by Dick Clark Productions and another holdings company -- and they're hoping to start fresh with a new look, new vibe ... but the same old celebs.