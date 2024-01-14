Celebs Look Above Critique As They Arrive to Critics Choice Awards

Awards season keeps rolling on, and tonight the stars are out at the Santa Monica Airport ... home of the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards!

Hollywood finest just started hitting the carpet moments ago, but it's already proving to be a HOT night if these ensembles are any indication.

Everyone's favorite "Internet Daddy" Pedro Pascal, Oscar hopefuls Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy and breakout star of "The Last Of Us" Bella Ramsey have all hit the red carpet ... and they're not the only ones.

Billie Eilish, Angela Bassett, Will Ferrell, Tom Hiddleston, David Duchovny, Brie Larson, Sandra Oh, Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Taraji P. Henson, Keri Russell, Reese Witherspoon, Awkwafina, Nicholas Braun, Justin Theroux and Robert Downey Jr., Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Cryer, Kieran Culkin, Harrison Ford and America Ferrara make up just some of the A-listers who've arrived on the scene.

Winner of the wildest outfit we've seen so far has got to go to Danielle Brooks ... who took the classic petticoat to the next level with a glamorous use of tulle.