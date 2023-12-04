Hollywood's Elite Show Up At 2023 Academy Museum Gala
12/4/2023 6:36 AM PT
The 2023 Academy Museum Gala looked more like the Academy Awards Sunday night with a seemingly never-ending line of A-list celebs streaming in for the event, while they were all dressed to the nines.
Check out this eye-popping list of Hollywood attendees ... Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Demi Moore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Christina Ricci and Adrien Brody.
And the list didn't stop there. Feast your eyes on these names ... Fantasia Barrino, Tom Blyth, Gael García Bernal, Lupita Nyong’o, Eugenio Derbez, Natalie Portman, Molly Shannon, Simu Liu, Jay Ellis, Mason Gooding, Christopher Briney, Barry Keoghan, Lily Gladstone, Taraji P. Henson, Jon Bernthal, Sterling K. Brown and Niecy Nash.
There were many more, but you get the picture.
The third annual gala was supposed to take place in October to honor Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola. But the event was pushed to Sunday after the Israel-Hamas war broke out in the Middle East.
Last evening, Streep received the Icon Award for her amazing acting career; Jordan snagged the Vantage Award for budding artist. Winfrey won the Pillar Award for her support of the Academy Museum and Coppola was given the Visionary Award for making advancements in filmmaking.