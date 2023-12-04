Hollywood's Elite Show Up At 2023 Academy Museum Gala

The 2023 Academy Museum Gala looked more like the Academy Awards Sunday night with a seemingly never-ending line of A-list celebs streaming in for the event, while they were all dressed to the nines.

And the list didn't stop there. Feast your eyes on these names ... Fantasia Barrino, Tom Blyth, Gael García Bernal, Lupita Nyong’o, Eugenio Derbez, Natalie Portman, Molly Shannon, Simu Liu, Jay Ellis, Mason Gooding, Christopher Briney, Barry Keoghan, Lily Gladstone, Taraji P. Henson, Jon Bernthal, Sterling K. Brown and Niecy Nash.

There were many more, but you get the picture.

The third annual gala was supposed to take place in October to honor Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola. But the event was pushed to Sunday after the Israel-Hamas war broke out in the Middle East.