Donald Trump Sucking Elon Musk's Toes in A.I. Video Shows Up in D.C. Hallways

Donald Trump gnawing on Elon Musk's toes in an A.I. video is making the rounds online ... and now it's even hit at least one government building -- and TMZ's learned the culprits behind the viral screening are being threatened with some real-life consequences.

We can see the toe-curling video playing in the halls of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development building in Washington, D.C. after hackers apparently hijacked the TVs -- complete with the bold caption, "Long Live The Real King."

It’s unclear how the video ended up on the screens -- whether it was an inside job or someone hacking from the outside -- but the Trump admin ain’t laughing.

HUD spokeswoman Kasey Lovett tells us the stunt was "another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources" and says everyone involved can expect some serious consequences.

The footage of the video playing is seriously bizarre -- professional government officials strolling down the corridors, all business as usual, while Trump chomps on Musk’s toes overhead.