Donald Trump's $5 Million Sexual Abuse Judgment Upheld by Appeals Court

Donald Trump is not getting off the hook for the $5 million a jury awarded E. Jean Carroll in 2023 after they found Trump liable for sexual abuse ... 'cause a federal court just upheld the judgment.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit made their decision Monday ... explaining the judge did not abuse his discretion when ruling on the evidence of the case.

The court has also denied Trump's request for a new trial. According to CNN, the court also ruled that even if the judge had made mistakes, it's unlikely to have swayed the case enough to warrant a new trial because of the strength of Carroll's evidence.

Worth noting ... a jury also determined Trump must pay Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her -- another judgment Trump is appealing.

If you don't remember ... Carroll sued Trump for battery and defamation, claiming Trump raped her back in 1996 in a Manhattan department store dressing room. The jury found him liable of sexually abusing and defaming but stopped short of finding him liable for rape.

The president-elect has repeatedly denied the allegations leveled against him by Carroll ... blasting all of it as a "hoax."

Trump sat for a deposition in October 2022 for the case ... clarifying his infamous "Access Hollywood" hot mic moment where he said stars "can do anything, grab them by the p****. You can do anything."

Play video content October 2022

Unsurprisingly, Trump isn't backing down after this appeal ... with his spokesperson Steven Cheung confirming more appeals are coming -- and calling Carroll's suit one of the many "Witch Hunts" facing DJT.

Cheung tells TMZ ... “The American People have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed. We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again.”