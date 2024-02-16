Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $355 Million, Barred From New York Business

Huge loss in court for Donald Trump ... the judge in Trump's civil business fraud trial in New York just ordered the former president to pay about $355 million in fines.

Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump liable for conspiring to manipulate his net worth in a Friday ruling.

In addition to the stiff financial penalty, the judge also barred Trump from serving in top roles at any New York company for 3 years, and that includes the Trump Organization.

Prosecutors were seeking a $370 million fine for Trump ... accusing him and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, of falsifying financial statements and business records as part of repeated and persistent fraud.

Trump will no doubt appeal the fine, which reportedly could balloon to $400 million with interest.

As we reported, just last month a New York jury decided he should pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her while denying her sexual assault allegation.

