Donald Trump Posts A.I. Video Reimagining Gaza as Glitzy Resort Landscape

Donald Trump has already said Gaza would be better off if the U.S. simply takes it over ... and, now he's using A.I. to imagine what it would be like as one of his splashy resorts.

The U.S. president posted a bizarre video to Truth Social Tuesday night which begins with images of war-torn Gaza -- a region that has experienced months of bombing by Israel -- before it transforms into his idea for its future ... "Trump Gaza."

Watch the video for yourself ... it's full of picturesque beaches, high-rises -- and a lot of Elon Musk trying different foods and dancing while money literally falls from the sky. There's even some bearded belly-dancers, and it's all set to a dance club beat.

As you can imagine, this imagined resort is a lot like Trump's others hotels -- one big monument to him ... with his name and face plastered everywhere.

There's even a giant golden statue of Trump in the clip ... reminiscent of the statue of Saddam Hussein American soldiers tore down in Iraq way back in 2003.

The clip ends with a shirtless Trump and a shirtless Benjamin Netanyahu -- the prime minister of Israel -- sitting back and sipping drinks by the pool.

As you can imagine, reaction to this video is split along party lines -- Republicans and conservatives love it ... Democrats and liberals, not so much.

The people of Gaza have faced a massive blitz of bombing beginning shortly after Hamas attacked and killed hundreds of people at a music festival back in 2023. Israel responded in full force ... leading some to question whether their tactics constitute war crimes.

BTW ... this is far from the only Trump-related A.I. video floating around the Internet right now -- 'cause remember, there's another where POTUS is gettin' real cozy with Elon's toesies.