iPhone's Voice-to-Text Feature Displays Word 'Trump' When Hearing 'Racist'

Apple's iPhone voice-to-text feature is in hot water ... with users doing a double-take after noticing it sometimes swaps out the word "racist" for "Trump."

TMZ’s got the receipts -- we tested it ourselves after a TikTok called it out -- with a user saying "racist" into the voice-to-text, and boom, "Trump" flashes up for a hot second before switching to the correct word.

The issue's been replicated multiple times, though the word "Trump" didn't pop up every single time when the user repeated "racist" in the same message.

With repeated tests showing the same issue, this doesn’t look like a mere glitch -- and it may hint at some deep-rooted biases in Apple’s voice-recognition tech.

TMZ has reached out to Apple and Trump's reps for comment. No word back yet, but an Apple spokesperson did tell FOX News, "We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation, and we are rolling out a fix as soon as possible."

Of course, the big question now is ... how did that "issue" get into Apple devices?