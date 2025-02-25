Donald Trump Says He Will Invite Eagles To White House

Play video content

President Donald Trump is, in fact, sending White House invitations to the Philadelphia Eagles ... after erronoeus reports suggested the Super Bowl winners would NOT be pulling up to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave!

On Tuesday, 47 confirmed his intentions to invite the Eagles squad to his home in D.C. ... while explaining the invitations just aren't in the mail, yet.

"They will be," Trump said of the invites while speaking with the press.

"We haven't yet [invited Philly] but we will be. I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely they'll be extended that invitation."

"They deserve to be down here. We hope to see 'em."

POTUS' comments come on the heels of a report out of the UK insisting the Eagles had met as a team, and decided to not visit Trump. However, we spoke to our sources in Philly, who told us they hadn't received an invite, and certainly were adamant no decision had been made.

On Monday, there was a report the team would be "honored" to swing by the W.H. ... thus paving the way for Trump to send the invites.

Of course, it's worth noting that the organization and Trump have some less-than-stllar history. After the team won SB 52 during DJT's first term in office, the President rescinded his invitation after several members of the Eagles crisitizsed POTUS.