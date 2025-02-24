Philadelphia Eagles Celebrate Super Bowl Victory at Las Vegas Hot Spot

Play video content XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't slowed down their Super Bowl rager just yet -- members of the team took the party to Las Vegas this weekend and popped bottles at one of the hottest nightclubs!!

Saquon Barkley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and others arrived in Sin City to enjoy the festivities ... and the folks at Wynn Las Vegas rolled out the red carpet for the champs, kicking off the night with a private dinner at the swanky supper club, Delilah.

After chowing down, the guys headed to XS Nightclub, where they were welcomed like true stars in the VIP section.

The club had massive LED screens that read "2025 Champions," green and white confetti, a custom football-themed cake and plenty of champagne bottles -- which the team happily sprayed all over the place.

The Chainsmokers also helped with the vibes -- the popular EDM duo performed as the folks in attendance partied until 2:30 AM.

The Eagles went all in for the fun ... and while it's clearly not over, a White House visit isn't on the itinerary at this time.

We're told President Donald Trump hasn't sent Philly an invite ... but it's unclear if one is on the way.