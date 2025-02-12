Saquon Barkley, Eagles Linemen Shotgun Beers with Jimmy Fallon, Jalen Hurts Opts Out

Play video content NBC

Saquon Barkley and his Eagles linemen's Super Bowl bender is alive and well -- the jocks teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to shotgun some beers on Tuesday ... while the MVP, Jalen Hurts, elected to spray his booze instead of swallow it.

Barkley and Hurts appeared on "The Tonight Show" after beating the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

During the show, Fallon mentioned a clip of Barkley deleting a beer in the locker room after the win ... saying he's never seen anyone do it that fast.

Naturally, Fallon wanted to see the feat in person ... so he invited the Eagles' o-line to the set with Barkley and Hurts to chug some more brew. Everyone obliged ... except Hurts.

Instead of guzzling the good stuff, the quarterback chose to give Landon Dickerson a beer shower ... and he seemed to enjoy it.

Barkley also told Fallon his shotgun technique was the result of his college days ... when he played football in Happy Valley from 2015 to 2017.

"Back in my day, I did go to Penn State," Barkley said, "so I had my party days."

Looks like the party is just getting started -- the Eagles have a parade on Friday ... and Don Julio is sending 80 bottles of its premium tequila for the event, so the drinking is definitely going to continue.