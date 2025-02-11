Eagles Receive Custom Super Bowl Don Julio Bottles, Chains For Parade

The Philadephia Eagles will be extra lit at their championship parade on Friday ... Don Julio's sending the Super Bowl champs custom bottles to celebrate!

It started when the Birds celebrated the SB 59 win with DJ 1942 in the Superdome locker room Sunday night ... and the premium tequila maker took notice, and decided they wanted to do something for the team.

TMZ Sports has learned the Eagles will receive 80 bottles of Don Julio 1942 ... each engraved with "Super Bowl Champions" on the amber-colored bottle.

FYI, a regular bottle will run you about $200 ... and that's without any special engraving!

But, that's not all. Philly is also getting some new bling ... 75 custom bedazzled Don Julio 1942 Mini chains that will look exactly like the Super Bowl-themed bottles.

For Philly star Saquon Barkley, it'll be the second sparkly gift from Don Julio. They also gifted the star RB a bottle covered in Eagles green colored Swarovski crystals.

We're told that bottle is worth nearly $6K!!!