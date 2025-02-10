Jalen Hurts Hits Disney World To Celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl Win

Play video content X/@CoconnellFox29

Jalen Hurts already has a new teammate -- the Super Bowl MVP hit up Disney World on Monday to celebrate the Eagles' big win ... hanging out with Mickey Mouse as he addressed a sea of excited Philly fans!!

Fresh off the dominant night in New Orleans, the superstar quarterback jetted down to Orlando to take the party to the self-proclaimed "Happiest Place on Earth."

Hurts -- who had 221 yards and two touchdowns in the air and 72 yards and another score on the ground against the Chiefs -- didn't look one bit tired from all the postgame festivities ... grinning from ear-to-ear as he went through the park on a float with the Mouse.

The guy even got in some roller coasters during his visit ... so safe to say he took it easy enough with his teammates.

Less than 24 hours after winning the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts is riding roller coasters at @WaltDisneyWorld 😂 pic.twitter.com/iizolc36R9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025 @SportsCenter

Hurts at one point led the crowd in an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant ... and they responded by yelling out "M-V-P" in return.