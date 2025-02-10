Saquon Barkley Shotguns Beer, Eagles Owner Dances In Locker Room Celebration

Saquon Barkley was partyin' like he was back at Penn State Sunday night ... the Eagles star was shotgunnin' beers after securing his first Super Bowl win with Philly!

And, it was his 28th birthday!!!

The celebration was after the Eagles whooped the 2x defending champ Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

It's the second championship for the franchise and a first for many Eagles players, including Barkley, who signed with the team this offseason.

Saquon also chopped it up with Damar Hamlin and Desean Jackson outside of the team hotel ... and everyone was all smiles.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Barkley -- who broke the record for most rushing yards from scrimmage in a season -- wasn’t the only one havin' a blast. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, 73, joined the party in the locker room and even broke out a few moves when Chief Keef's "Earned It" was played!

The rest of the team, including SB MVP Jalen Hurts, also celebrated by poppin' bottles, smokin' cigars ... and of course, Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares" had to be played.

Play video content Instagram / @brit_covey2

The party’s not over yet -- the championship parade is this Friday, which just so happens to be Valentine’s Day.