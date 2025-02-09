Reggie Bush Says Saquon Barkley in RB GOAT Convo W/ Big Super Bowl Performance

Play video content TMZSports.com

Saquon Barkley could be just hours away rightly being considered one of the greatest running backs of all time -- joining the likes of Walter Payton, Jim Brown and other greatest ball carriers -- according to a guy who knows a bit about running with the rock, Reggie Bush!

TMZ Sports spoke to the Heisman Trophy winner at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in New Orleans Saturday night ... where we asked Reg about Barkley's legacy.

"I think if the goes out and becomes Super Bowl MVP, has a great game, has a few touchdowns, runs for a 100 plus yards, he will definitely be up in the conversation for one of the top to ever do it," Bush said of the 28-year-old star.

Of course, it's Barkley's first year with the Eagles ... after leaving the NY Giants, who drafted Saquon with the 2nd pick in 2018.

SB had a historic season, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns ... making him only the 9th player to carry the football for north of 2k yards in a single season.

And, for as good as #26 was in the regular season, he's dominated the playoffs ... rushing for 442 yards and 5 TDs in 3 playoff games -- and Reggie is thrilled he's having such enormous success.

"I’m so happy, so proud of him. Not giving up, not getting stuck in a bad situation. Not allow himself mentally to be stuck. And chasing his dream. And believing in himself."

Bush continued, explaining why it's extra hard when you have to switch cities -- making Barkley's year all the more impressive.

"When you get traded, it’s not easy. I was traded from New Orleans to Miami and it's a very tough thing to go through especially when the place that drafted you have a special sentiment to [the team]."