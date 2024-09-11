Reggie Bush Thwarts Attempted Home Invasion ... At L.A. Mansion

Reggie Bush's L.A.-area mansion was nearly invaded Tuesday night ... but TMZ Sports has learned the former Heisman Trophy winner's quick actions helped stop the crime before it really began.

It all went down at around 11 PM in Encino ... when our sources say at least one person smashed out one of the windows at Bush's multi-million-dollar home.

We're told the ex-USC Trojans running back was at the pad when the attempted break-in happened ... and when he immediately yelled -- the suspect(s) fled the area.

Police showed up a short time later and discovered broken glass near the rear entry of the house. Thankfully, no one was injured.

It's not yet known if anything was taken, however.

Bush bought the place back in 2019 for $5.65 million -- and it reportedly came with a beefed-up alarm system and surveillance cameras. Plus, the whole estate was said to be both walled and gated off.