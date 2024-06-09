Reggie Bush Says USC National Championship Reinstatement Next After Heisman Return

Play video content TMZSports.com

Reggie Bush says the return of his Heisman Trophy is only the start of the good news for USC football fans ... telling TMZ Sports this week he believes the reinstatement of the Trojans' 2004 national championship is coming up next.

In fact, the former SC tailback guaranteed it when we got him talking on the topic out at LAX.

"Absolutely," he said. "Absolutely!"

You'll recall, the school was stripped of the natty over a decade ago ... after the NCAA ruled SC had committed several violations -- including ones that involved impermissible benefits to Bush.

In addition, the Trojans had 13 other victories that Bush played in wiped away as part of the NCAA's sanctions.

But, Bush is clearly confident a reversal is on the horizon. After all, the Heisman Trust just overturned its decision to take away his Heisman Trophy following "enormous changes in the college football landscape" -- and he seems to think the NCAA will follow suit soon.