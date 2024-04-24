Tim Brown Wants NCAA To Revisit Sanctions In Wake Of Reggie Bush Heisman Decision

Play video content TMZSports.com

Now that Reggie Bush's Heisman is back where it belongs, Tim Brown thinks it's time for the NCAA to correct some of its wrongs ... saying he wants the org. to look into its past punishments and consider reversing them too.

Brown joined Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" on Wednesday to gloat about the Heisman Trust's decision to give its trophy back to Bush ... and then he said the NCAA should attempt to perform similar actions.

Specifically, the former Notre Dame star wide receiver said the organization should contemplate lifting bans for anyone who was thrown under the bus in the past for things that are now legal.

"It just seems to me that everybody who was punished in the past should have someday," said Brown, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1987. "I think it's unfair that you criminalize people back in the day for the same thing that kids are doing on a regular basis nowadays."

Brown said he wants the NCAA to look into it all ... including the sanctions it hit USC's program with in the wake of the initial Bush scandal.

You'll recall, the org. vacated the Trojans' 2004 National Championship as well as other wins ... and it's clear, Brown wouldn't mind seeing that get overturned.