Tim Brown Heisman Trophy Sells for $435k

Tim Brown's Heisman Trophy Sells for $435k

Breaking News

Tim Brown's 1987 Heisman Trophy has just been auctioned off ... and the winning bid was $435,000 ... TMZ Sports has learned,

Brown won the trophy during his legendary senior year at Notre Dame -- when he caught 137 passes for 2,493 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The NFL Hall of Famer had sold the trophy in a private sale in 2017 -- and the person who bought it consigned it to Goldin Auctions in New Jersey to be auctioned off.

The identity of the new owner has not been disclosed.

Brown's Heisman appears to be the most expensive Heisman ever sold at auction -- Rashaan Salaam's 1994 trophy sold in 2017 for $399k, Charles White's 1979 trophy went for $184k in 2000 and O.J. Simpson's went for $255k in 1999.

Goldin says Brown's trophy came with a letter of authenticity from Brown who confirms it's the real deal.

Oh, and if you're wondering why Brown was allowed to sell his award -- the Heisman Trust only began making winners sign a no-sell contract in 1999.

Sorry, Chris Weinke ...