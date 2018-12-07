Tony Dorsett Says Tua Tagovailoa Gets His Heisman Vote, I Bet He Wins!

Tony Dorsett Tagovailoa Got My Heisman Vote ... I Bet He Wins!

Tua Tagovailoa's poor performance in the SEC Championship game ain't gonna cost him the Heisman Trophy ... at least, that's what Tony Dorsett's sayin'.

The Cowboys legend and former Heisman Trophy winner himself says Tua is still his pick for the prestigious award over Kyler Murray despite nearly costin' the Tide against Georgia.

"What I've seen out of Tua, I like," Dorsett says ... "He's going to get my vote."

That hasn't been the most popular opinion lately ... Tua completed just 14 of his 24 passes before getting hurt against the Dawgs -- leading some to switch their votes to Murray last week.

But Dorsett clearly ain't one of those people.

"If I had a bet, I'd probably bet [on Tua]. That'd probably be my bet."

BTW ... we also asked Tony about Derrick Henry's 99-yard TD run that tied his record for longest in NFL history -- and the ex-Cowboy says he still hasn't seen it, but he's sure it was impressive as hell!!