Reggie Bush Getting Heisman Trophy Back After Forfeiting Award In 2010

Reggie Bush is soon to be reunited with what's rightfully his -- the Heisman Trust is slated to reinstate the former USC superstar's prestigious award on Wednesday ... after he was stripped of the honor back in 2010.

Bush won the Heisman in 2005 after completing one of the best college football seasons ever ... but the distinction was ripped from him after a lengthy NCAA investigation determined his family received improper benefits while he was a member of the Trojans program.

But things have drastically changed in recent years due to the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness rules that allow athletes to profit off their name ... and because of that, the Trust felt it was time to make things right with Bush.

Bush spoke about the decision with ESPN ... saying, "Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family."