Reggie Bush Gloats About Heisman Trophy Return In New 'Heisman House' Ad

Reggie Bush is finally gettin' what he deserves as a Heisman Trophy winner ... months after he got his award back, he finally got to hang his portrait in the "Heisman House!"

Bush -- who was stripped of the famed honor in 2010 but had it returned in April -- did the redecorating of the Nashville place on Tuesday in a new ad for Nissan.

In the commercial, you can see the legendary USC running back put up a massive painting of himself on a wall -- right next to pics of past Heisman winners Billy Sims, Baker Mayfield and Mark Ingram.

Bush proudly stared at his portrait before walking away with his head high.

Nissan exec Marisstella Marinkovic said in a statement, Bush will be featured in far more "Heisman House" ads this year ... in wake of the return of his trophy.

Bush, of course, had famously been missing from the adverts -- which have featured everyone from Tim Tebow to Matt Leinart to Barry Sanders over the years -- as he fought like hell to get the award back.