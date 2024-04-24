Reggie Bush Can Expect Big Party At Next Heisman Trophy Ceremony, Ex-Winner Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Reggie Bush better get his party pants ready for the next Heisman Trophy ceremony ... 'cause one of the award's former winners, Mike Garrett, tells TMZ Sports it's going to be a BLAST!!

Of course, the 2024 version of the event will be the first one Bush gets to attend since the Heisman Trust gave him back his coveted award on Wednesday ... and Garrett is promising it will be a memorable one for the ex-USC star.

He explained to us that it'll be like Bush "is being reborn" ... and he says the celebration will be a good one because of it.

Garrett -- who won the 1965 Heisman after a stellar season at SC -- said regardless of how big the bash ends up being ... he's still thrilled Bush got his trophy back.

After all, it had been 14 years since Bush had to forfeit the honor ... and, candidly, Garrett said he thought it would have taken longer for the Heisman Trust to reverse its decision.

"I'm glad it's been corrected," said Garrett, who actually served as the Trojans' athletic director during Bush's SC tenure. "He's a rightful winner of the Heisman Trophy."

For Bush's part, he's been all smiles since he got the award back Wednesday morning ... posing with the trophy alongside several other winners.