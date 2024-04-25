Reggie Bush Got Heisman Back After Chance Encounter W/ Attorney At Gronk Pool Party

Play video content X / @AttorneyCrump

Reggie Bush might not have his Heisman Trophy back today if not for a chance meeting at Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl pool party ... where the USC star ran into his attorney Levi McCathern, who fought like hell and got the prestigious award back to its rightful owner!!

Bush, along with McCathern and Ben Crump, (and THE HEISMAN!!), met with the media on Thursday at The Coliseum in Los Angeles ... where they broke their silence on the return of the trophy.

The 2005 Heisman Trophy winner said he's especially thankful to be reunited with his trophy because he never cheated the game ... actually quite the opposite -- he put more than 100% into becoming the best player possible so he could help the Trojans compete for a national championship.

But the funny part about getting his award back -- both Bush and his lawyer admitted they first crossed paths at a party hosted by none other than Gronk ... and after a conversation, they kickstarted their fight against the Heisman Trust and NCAA.

Despite all the drunk people hooting and hollering around them, they immediately got down to business ... and set their sights on bringing home the hardware once again.

As we previously reported ... the Heisman Trust decided to welcome Bush back to the family due to the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. Bush actually said NIL deals aren't the answer in college sports ... as people earned that right the second they were born.