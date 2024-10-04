Reggie Bush Says He Was Rejected From Diddy Party, Puking Friend Was A 'Sign'

Play video content Outta Pocket with RGIII

Ex-NFL star Reggie Bush says he would've attended a Diddy party back in the day if it weren't for a blacked-out friend puking before entering the bash ... but he believes his obliterated plus-one was a "sign."

The Heisman winner detailed the past experience in an interview with Robert Griffin III ... saying he was invited to a rager at Diddy's Star Island mansion around 3 or 4 in the morning, so he headed over with a group of friends and a Red Bull rep -- as he was sponsored by the energy drink at the time.

As his crew waited to get into Diddy's crib, Bush said the RB rep started blowing chunks on the front lawn ... right in front of a slew of security guards.

Naturally, Bush and his entourage were then turned away from entering the bash ... leaving him embarrassed about his reputation being tarnished in the eyes of everyone in attendance.

It's worth noting -- Bush isn't claiming anything illegal was going down behind Diddy's doors.

Diddy, of course, was indicted on sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering charges last month ... with his alleged "Freak Offs" a major part of the case. He has maintained his innocence.

With all that said, Bush clearly feels like he dodged a bullet regardless ... referring to his group getting turned away as a "sign."