Diddy Tells His House Party To Make Sure They're Wearing Lotion, Video Shows

Diddy's got a club inside one of his Los Angeles homes and he had a strange request during a shindig after he won a big award ... telling the crowd to make sure they had lotion on.

TMZ obtained video from a party at Diddy's Holmby Hills home in June 2022, the night after he was presented with a BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards, and Diddy grabs the mic and makes the bizarre lotion comment.

Diddy says ... "Ayo, everybody make sure your breath is fresh, make sure you're lotion'd up." He says people need to use mouthwash if they're smoking weed and encourages ladies to hit the dance floor even if their date doesn't want to dance.

The lotion comment is particularly interesting in hindsight ... because the feds claim Diddy would use copious amounts of baby oil at his alleged "Freak Off" parties. Federal prosecutors also say agents confiscated 1,000 bottles of the lubricant during raids on Diddy's homes.

For his part, Diddy's pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him ... and he remains behind bars in New York as he awaits trial.