Diddy Assembles New Legal Dream Team for 3rd Bail Attempt

Diddy is once again trying to get himself released on bond, 2 weeks after he was arrested ... and we're told he's building a powerhouse legal team to try to make it a reality.

New court documents show the rap mogul's lawyer filed to appeal the most recent order denying him bond ... the appeal will be his 3rd formal attempt to secure his release from behind bars as he awaits trial.

Sources close to Diddy tell TMZ ... the rapper has added 2 more attorneys -- Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro -- to the legal team working on his highly publicized criminal case. (For those wondering, Alexandra is not related to famed defense attorney Robert Shapiro).

We're told Tony is known as one of the finest trial lawyers in the country, and Alexandra has been called one of the best appellate lawyers practicing today. Sounds like Diddy is building his own dream team of sorts.

TMZ broke the story ... Diddy was arrested by federal agents in Midtown Manhattan at the Park Hyatt New York hotel on Sept. 16 and was arraigned the next day in court, where he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy's arrest came 6 months after federal agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami homes in connection with a sex trafficking investigation.

The father of 7 has denied the various allegations leveled against him in this case and several civil suits.

The rapper went on to plead not guilty to the charges, with his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, later declaring the music producer is "an innocent man with nothing to hide."

Diddy has been denied bail ... despite the A-lister's attorney promising Diddy would put up a $50 million bail package and have no female visitors -- outside of family -- if the court allowed him to reside in his Miami home pending the trial.