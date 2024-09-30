Damon Dash Says Diddy Allegations Are 'Disturbing'

Play video content BACKGRID

Damon Dash says there's a lot of things about Diddy that he didn't know, even though they go way back ... and a lot of what he's finding out now is unsettling.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder was in New York on Monday when photogs asked him about Diddy's arrest, indictment, jailing and the mounting lawsuits.

Damon says a lot of the allegations facing Diddy are disturbing ... especially given the fact they've known each other for a long time.

Check out the video ... Damon's reaction here is pretty interesting. He says there were a lot of things he didn't know about Diddy, and he's suggesting he was blindsided by it all.

Some of the photogs press Damon about really being surprised by the Diddy allegations, and he doubles down.

Play video content TMZ.com