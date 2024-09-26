Diddy's Lawyer Says Indictment Is Takedown of Successful Black Man

Play video content TMZ Studios

Diddy's case is yet another example of the federal government's hostility toward successful Black men ... at least according to his lawyer, who tells us race is a major factor here.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, appears in a new TMZ Studios documentary -- "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment" -- which has just dropped on Tubi ... and he says the feds are targeting Diddy because of the color of his skin.

Agnifilo says the feds are just looking to take down Diddy because he's a successful Black man ... and when they couldn't nail him for anything related to taxes or his business empire, they started poking around in his bedroom.

It's interesting ... the guy who gave Diddy a key to New York City -- Mayor Eric Adams -- basically said the same thing Thursday after being indicted by the feds on campaign finance, bribery and conspiracy charges.

Mayor Adams is being prosecuted by the same U.S. Attorney’s Office that's going after Diddy ... the Southern District of New York -- and Agnifilo says the feds have never been a friend of the "successful Black man."

Our documentary chronicles Diddy's indictment and defense, plus a ton of issues that have not yet surfaced.