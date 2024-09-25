NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted on Federal Criminal Charges by Grand Jury

New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams has now been indicted on federal criminal charges, according to the New York Times.

Adams, who will be the first NYC mayor to ever be charged while in office, will surrender next week, sources told the NY Post. The charges, which are currently sealed, are in connection to a federal probe that is expected to be unsealed on Thursday morning.

Adams told the NY Post, "I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."

The details about what the accusations are remain unclear, but the NY Post says they're believed to be connected to allegations of the Turkish government illegally funneling money into Adams' mayoral campaign.

What's interesting ... he's being prosecuted by the same U.S. Attorney’s Office who's going after Diddy ... the Southern District of New York.