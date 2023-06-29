NYC Mayor Adams Accuses Woman of Disrespect, Compares Her to Plantation Owner

Play video content

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is raising some eyebrows after comparing a citizen at a community meeting to a plantation owner ... this after the woman got aggressive in addressing Adams over recent rent hikes.

Mayor Adams and company were at Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics in Washington Heights Wednesday fielding questions on a broad array of topics.

Everything was cordial until one woman interrupted Adams, calling him out for raising the rent. Adams informed the woman he doesn't control the Rent Guidelines Board, but she continued to attack -- pointing her finger at the Mayor several times while addressing him.

Adams clearly had enough -- telling the woman she needed to show him some respect as the Mayor of NYC -- before saying, "I'm speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own."