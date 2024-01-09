Damon Dash Wants to Lower Child Support, Says He Made Just Under $6k Last Year

Damon Dash says he can't afford what his baby mama is owed in monthly child support -- and he asking a judge to significantly lower it ... claiming he's got an alarmingly low annual income.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder just filed new legal docs in his custody case with Rachel Roy -- with whom he shares a daughter -- and he's yet again asking the court to lower his payments to her by quite a bit ... according to Dame, all he can afford is $428/month.

The reason he says he can cough up just that ... per the docs, Dame says he isn't making much cheddar lately -- this as a result of some struggling business ventures, many of which he says simply haven't panned out.

Then, he mentions a somewhat startling figure when discussing his total income for the whole year of 2022 -- according to DD, he says he only hauled in about $5,000. Specifically, he says he made $5,140 ... nothing more. Dame says his cash flow has reduced significantly since 2020, insisting he never really recovered from the pandemic when there was no work for him.

Mind you, Dame is currently paying around $3,000/month to Rachel to help out with their kid.

Now, Rachel has already filed a response to this ... and she's calling BS on Dame's claim of abject poverty. In her own paperwork, obtained by TMZ, she claims Dame continues to own a major stake in Roc-A-Fella that should be lining his pockets ... and she alleges he has other lines of revenue that he's simply not disclosing to the court.