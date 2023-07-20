Damon Dash Trashes Irv Gotti For Letting Jay-Z Lose To Nas In Rap Battle

Play video content That's F***ed Up Podcast

Damon Dash is throwing major shade on his time running Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z ... declaring Nas the winner of the historic rap battle against his camp, although his reasoning is mainly because he wasn't doing the coaching.

The veteran music mogul spilled his thoughts on the "That's F***ed Up" podcast and proclaimed Jay lost the battle when he dropped "Supa Ugly," the follow-up track to his classic diss "Takeover" and released after Nas released his blistering rebuttal "Ether."

Dame says he was away making millions for Roc-A-Fella when he heard "Supa Ugly" on the radio and couldn't believe his ears because he thought it was extremely wack.

The curse-filled counter opened up its own can of worms ... it inserted Nas' child's mother Carmen Bryant into the melee and forced Jay to apologize at the behest of his mother.

Dame blamed Irv Gotti for orchestrating the diss dud and didn't bite his tongue and pooh-poohed every collab the Murda Inc. founder did with Roc-A-Fella.

Irv helped produced several songs for the Roc ... including Jay and Ja Rule's 1998 breakout hit "Can I Get A..." but Dame maintains all his contributions were trash!!!