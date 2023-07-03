Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland & More Celebs Attend Jay-Z's Mom's Wedding

Jay-Z's Mom's Wedding A-Listers Show Up For The Big Day ... Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland & More!

7/3/2023 2:01 PM PT
Celebrities Attend Gloria Carter's Wedding Celebration
Backgrid

Jay-Z's mom has tied the knot, and if her son and his wife, Beyoncé aren't big enough names for ya ... the whole celebration was a who's who of A-listers -- partyin' it up late into the night together.

Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland were just a couple of the big names that came through for the big day in Tribeca, NY Sunday night ... also packing the house were the likes of Robin Roberts, Corey Gamble, and Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles.

gloria carter
Backgrid

And yes, Bey and Jay were both front and center for Gloria, who said "I Do" to marry her partner, Roxanne Wilshire.

roxanne wilshire
Backgrid

We're told the whole thing wrapped around 1 AM -- so there was plenty of fun to be had by all.

As we reported, Jay-Z's been extremely supportive of Gloria, who came out as a lesbian in his 2017 track, "Smile" ... where she jumped on the song to talk about "living in the shadows" as a gay woman.

MAY 2019
FAMILY PRAISE
MEGA

He ended up shouting her out at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, thanking her for letting him tell her story.

Congrats, Gloria and Roxanne! 🎉

