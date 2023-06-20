Jay-Z and Beyonce Bopping to New Clipse Song at Pharrell's LV Fashion Show

Pusha T and No Malice appear to be grindin' once again as the Clipse, and picked the perfect platform for a grand reentry ... their longtime producer Pharrell's debut show as Louis Vuitton men's creative director!!!

A brand new Clipse track was permeating the air around the famed Pont Neuf in Paris, which Pharrell turned into the catwalk for LV's Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection exposé.

new CLIPSE (Pusha T and Malice) from LV show - full song - first CLIPSE record in 13 years? pic.twitter.com/kd2M2BneUo — unsubscribe (@zone6danny) June 20, 2023 @zone6danny

Jay-Z and Beyonce ... clearly still in vacation mode ... were spotted nodding their heads as Pusha kicked off the new song rapping sinister bars ... "Beware of my name that there's delegate/You know I know where you're delicate/Crush you to pieces, I'll hum a breath of it/I'll close your heaven just for the hell of it!!!"

Pusha's older brother No Malice follows suit with lyrical math equations and quoted Bible verses. They also walked the runway, modeling some custom Louis.

Clipse walking for Pharrell's SS24 Louis Vuitton show pic.twitter.com/zgCLiLxHZ1 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 20, 2023 @ModernNotoriety

The Clipse haven't released an album since 2009 after NM defected from the group to find a higher power, but it seems they've reached common ground to record together again.