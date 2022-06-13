Roc-A-Fella and Damon Dash Settle 'Reasonable Doubt' NFT Lawsuit

Damon Dash will not be going rogue and auctioning off Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" album as an NFT ... he and Roc-A-Fella Records settled the case before it got that far.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Dash and RAF have agreed to terms on a settlement -- Dame agrees that only RAF has the rights to sell an NFT of the famous album.

TMZ broke the story ... Roc-A-Fella sued DD back in June 2021, claiming Dash was trying to mint "Reasonable Doubt" as a non-fungible token in order to sell it to the highest bidder.

The record company argued the album was not Damon's to sell because the company owns it.

Under the settlement, Damon and RAF agree no individual shareholder can sell the album as an NFT -- meaning, Jay can't either -- because it's owned by the company and not any individual shareholder.

The only thing Dame can sell, according to the settlement, is his own 1/3 ownership in Roc-A-Fella Records, Inc.