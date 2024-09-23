Reggie Bush Sues USC, Pac-12 And NCAA Over NIL Compensation

Reggie Bush got his Heisman trophy back earlier this year, but now he's looking for something else -- as he filed a lawsuit on Monday against his alma mater, the Pac-12 and the NCAA, seeking lost name, image and likeness compensation.

Bush's legal team said in a statement to multiple media outlets that all three institutions benefited from the work he put in on the field during his time as a Trojan in the early 2000s. They identified television contracts, merchandise sales and media rights agreements that they said coincided with the Heisman Trophy winner's legendary career.

"This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush," attorney Evan Selik said. "It's about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions."

During his time with USC, Bush was one of the most exciting players in college football. In his three-year career ... he rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns, was stellar in the receiving game too, and provided highlights every time he touched the grass.

The lawsuit filed by the 39-year-old is similar to one that former NC State men's basketball team members hit the NCAA with back in June -- after they claimed the org. is continuing to profit off their 1983 successes.