Celebrities Rejoice After Eagles' Super Bowl LIX Victory
Super Bowl LIX Kevin Hart, Miles Teller & More Celebrate Eagles Victory!!!
The Philadelphia Eagles walloped the Kansas City Chiefs to take home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIX -- and the stars turned out to celebrate.
A-listers rushed the field -- and social media -- after the big victory ... from Miles Teller to Kevin Hart and Bradley Cooper.
"It's a miracle. I'm so blessed to be here and I love this team so much." 🦅— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 10, 2025 @NFLonFOX
Lifelong Eagles fan Bradley Cooper stopped by with @PSchrags after Philly took home the Lombardi for the second time 🏆 pic.twitter.com/piNvSSdOn9
BC caught up with Fox Sports on the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and expressed how grateful he was to bring his daughter, Lea, to the big game, after he grew up attending games with his father. He gushed ... "I am so blessed to be here and I love this team so much.”
Miles Teller and Pete Davidson soaked in the win by lying in the confetti-covered field.
February 10, 2025 @Miles_Teller
Kevin celebrated by taking a gulp of one of his tequilas from the stands, with a message for his fellow fans ... "Standup Philadelphia…. We got another one!!!!!
He later posted a clip to his Instagram reveling in the win, raving ... "Birds got another Bowl, baby. Birds got another Bowl!"
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole was thrilled to see him take the L, and sang along to the Eagles fight song as she soaked in the victory.
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney took to the 'gram to share their excitement as rapper Gillie Da King got on the field and enthusiastically rolled around in the green and white confetti.
Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean rang in his 22nd birthday with a win ... and took it all in with a beer and a cigar.
"The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star Will Smith honored his roots by rooting for the Eagles ... taking to Instagram to share a snap of quarterback Jalen Hurts to call him the MVP.
President Donald Trump and former First Lady Jill Biden were among the notable politicians reveling in the W.