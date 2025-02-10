Celebrities Rejoice After Eagles' Super Bowl LIX Victory

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

The Philadelphia Eagles walloped the Kansas City Chiefs to take home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIX -- and the stars turned out to celebrate.

A-listers rushed the field -- and social media -- after the big victory ... from Miles Teller to Kevin Hart and Bradley Cooper.

BC caught up with Fox Sports on the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and expressed how grateful he was to bring his daughter, Lea, to the big game, after he grew up attending games with his father. He gushed ... "I am so blessed to be here and I love this team so much.”

Miles Teller and Pete Davidson soaked in the win by lying in the confetti-covered field.

Kevin celebrated by taking a gulp of one of his tequilas from the stands, with a message for his fellow fans ... "Standup Philadelphia…. We got another one!!!!!

021025_kevin_hart_kal
FLY EAGLES FLY!!!

He later posted a clip to his Instagram reveling in the win, raving ... "Birds got another Bowl, baby. Birds got another Bowl!"

021025_kayla_nicole_kal
ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole was thrilled to see him take the L, and sang along to the Eagles fight song as she soaked in the victory.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney took to the 'gram to share their excitement as rapper Gillie Da King got on the field and enthusiastically rolled around in the green and white confetti.

021025_gillie_eagles_kal
Sweet Dreams

Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean rang in his 22nd birthday with a win ... and took it all in with a beer and a cigar.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star Will Smith honored his roots by rooting for the Eagles ... taking to Instagram to share a snap of quarterback Jalen Hurts to call him the MVP.

jill biden at eagles game x 1

President Donald Trump and former First Lady Jill Biden were among the notable politicians reveling in the W.

