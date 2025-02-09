Patrick Mahomes Arrives to Super Bowl LIX in Eagles Colors

... whose side are you on?!

Patrick Mahomes turned heads when he arrived to Super Bowl LIX because he's wearing the colors of the team he's competing against instead of his own.

Mahomes wearing Eagles Green is as cocky as cocky gets. Have to respect it pic.twitter.com/rLYojnyfiV — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 9, 2025 @BarstoolBigCat

Patrick arrived at Caesars Superdome with a green checkered suit on ... the same colors of the Philadelphia Eagles ... as you know Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs colors are gold and red.

KC fans are buzzing online about Mahomes' choice of suit color. One X user wrote, "Mahomes wearing Eagles Green is as cocky as cocky gets. Have to respect it." Another chimed in saying, "Patrick Mahomes showing up in Eagles green is diabolical."